Texas murder suspect accused of killing his twin sister captured in South Carolina

A Haltom City man who had been on the run after authorities said he fatally stabbed his twin sister was arrested Monday in South Carolina, police said.

David B. Conditt, 58, was taken into custody by officials with the United States Marshal’s Office Task Force and deputies with the Charleston, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Conditt was arrested without incident, and he was in the Charleston County Detention Center pending extradition back to Texas.

His sister’s vehicle, which authorities believe he took after the killing, also was recovered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dena Wright, formerly Dena Conditt, had been living with her twin brother, David Conditt, after he was homeless for a bit and she agreed to take him in, friends said. The friends said he has bipolar disorder.

Haltom City Police Sgt. Eric Peters said officers found Wright, 58, with multiple stab wounds around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after they responded to her home in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive. Police then began a search for her brother, who they believed left in her red 2015 Toyota RAV4. Police had issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of murder.

Keli Stallings, a 56-year-old former classmate of Wright’s at Haltom City High School, said she just saw her Aug. 12 during a dinner with mutual friends. Wright told them for the first time how bad it had gotten with her troubled brother, who would often fight with her, as well as not take care of himself or bathe, Stallings said.

Friends suggested to Wright “a brand new idea,” that she seek out a support group, Stallings said.

“She’s really struggled with him, but she’s taken care of him, all of his life,” Stallings said. “It’s just really, really sad. I just can’t believe this.”

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.