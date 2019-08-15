Haltom City woman, 58, found dead in apparent homicide; police ID person of interest

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

The death of a 58-year-old Haltom City woman is being investigated as a homicide, and police have identified a person of interest.

Officers found the deceased woman early Thursday morning as they were responding to a call for a welfare check in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive, according to a press release from Haltom City police. The department is searching for a person of interest, David Conditt, a 58-year-old with blond hair and green eyes who’s roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

He’s believed to be traveling in the victim’s car, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 with the Texas license plate GMJ2896, police said.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not been released. Police didn’t describe Conditt’s relationship with the victim and didn’t provide a picture of him.

Officers responded to the victim’s Macneill Drive residence around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. The person who had called said he had not spoken with the woman in a couple of days.

After finding the body, police said officers “would like to speak to Conditt.”

Anyone with information on the current location of Conditt or the Toyota is asked to call police at their dispatch number, 817-281-1000, or main department number, 817-222-7000.