Fort Worth
Man crushed to death between vehicles at Fort Worth junkyard, police say
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Up Next
A person died Wednesday when the victim was pinched between vehicles at a Fort Worth junkyard, police said.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Decatur Avenue, police said.
A Fort Worth police spokesman did not offer an explanation of how the male became pinched.
The person, whose name and age authorities had not released Wednesday night, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments