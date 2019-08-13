Arlington
Before he died when his SUV hit pole, driver tried to ram another vehicle, police say
A man died Tuesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole after he tried to ram another vehicle in Arlington, police said.
The crash occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Division Street, near North Cooper Street.
The man was following another SUV in which there were two women and a teenager and tried to ram that vehicle several times while driving east on West Division Street, police said.
The man and one of the women had been involved in a romantic relationship and lived together, police said.
For a reason that was not clear, the man lost control and struck a utility pole on the south side of the street, police said.
The man, whose name authorities had not released Tuesday night, died at a hospital. One woman from the second SUV was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital.
