Officials identify 2 of 6 victims killed in fiery pickup wreck in Fort Worth

Two of the five men who were killed in a fiery pickup crash on E. Northside Drive last week have been identified, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Monday.

A sixth man who was camping in a wooded area at the crash site also died after the accident. Authorities have not released his name.

One victim identified Monday was Landy Izac Funes-Artiaga, 26, according to the medical examiner’s website. A hometown was not listed for him.

A second victim was Wilson Enrique Silva, 33, according to the website. A hometown also is not listed for him.

A ruling on the cause of their deaths is pending completion of the autopsies, and DNA tests are being done to identify the other victims.

“Scientific identification (DNA) is still in progress on the other decedents,” said Carol Walker, a spokeswoman with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in a Monday email.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the major accident shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the 1500 block of E. Northside Drive.

Police determined that a pickup truck left the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Five people in the truck died, police said.

A homeless man who was near the crash suffered burns. He was in critical condition following the crash and later died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, authorities said.

Police have not released any information on why the pickup left the road.