5 people killed in fiery Fort Worth crash after truck hits tree, 1 critical, police say

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

Five people were killed early Monday in a fiery crash on E. Northside Drive, police said.

A homeless person who was near the crash suffered burns and was in critical condition, authorities said.

The names of the victims had not been released.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the major accident shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Northside Drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police determined that a pickup truck left the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Five people in the truck were killed, police said.

Police have not released any information on why the pickup left the road.

Officers also determined that a homeless man who had a tent near the tree which the pickup hit suffered burns from the fire.

He was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

An investigation into the crash continued Monday.