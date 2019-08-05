Fort Worth
5 people killed in fiery Fort Worth crash after truck hits tree, 1 critical, police say
Five people were killed early Monday in a fiery crash on E. Northside Drive, police said.
A homeless person who was near the crash suffered burns and was in critical condition, authorities said.
The names of the victims had not been released.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the major accident shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Northside Drive.
Police determined that a pickup truck left the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
Five people in the truck were killed, police said.
Police have not released any information on why the pickup left the road.
Officers also determined that a homeless man who had a tent near the tree which the pickup hit suffered burns from the fire.
He was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
An investigation into the crash continued Monday.
