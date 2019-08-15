Hurst police investigating death of baby who was found not breathing in apartment

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An investigation was underway Thursday after a baby boy who emergency crews found not breathing in a Hurst apartment died at a Fort Worth hospital.

Hurst police said the infant’s family was cooperating with detectives.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the baby as Avery Wilson, of Hurst, who was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A ruling on the cause of the baby’s death was pending an autopsy.

Hurst police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of E. Plaza Boulevard regarding a 4-month-old child who was not breathing. The address was where the baby’s family lives.

When they arrived, Hurst police began CPR on the infant.

Crews rushed the baby to a Fort Worth hospital, where he later died.