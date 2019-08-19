Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman outside of Fort Worth convenience store

Wilbarger Street shooting A woman was shot Friday evening outside an east Fort Worth convenience store, authorities said. The victim was shot about 5:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wilbarger Street by an assailant firing from a vehicle, police and a witness said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was shot Friday evening outside an east Fort Worth convenience store, authorities said. The victim was shot about 5:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wilbarger Street by an assailant firing from a vehicle, police and a witness said.

Sheri Lynn Hill went to the Eastwood Food Mart on Friday afternoon for a bag of chips.

It cost her life.

Hill, 55, of Fort Worth, was a bystander who was fatally shot by a gunman in street violence Friday afternoon, according to police and witnesses.

A suspect was booked into jail Sunday evening on a charge of murder.

Cardae Davis, 24, was arrested and booked shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the Fort Worth Jail, according to jail records. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

Hill was gunned down outside Eastwood Food Mart, in the 4200 block of Wilbarger Street, by an assailant firing from the passenger seat of a white vehicle at about 5:15 p.m., a witness said.

A store surveillance video showed a man walked out of Eastwood Food Mart as Hill stood several feet away. The vehicle was parked in the street.

At some point, Hill could be seen backing up as gunfire erupted.

The car in the street can be seen going in reverse as the shooting began.

The man who walked out of the store chased the vehicle a short distance and then came back to the scene, according to the video.

It appears the man checked on Hill, then got into a vehicle.

“She tried to run,” a store employee said.