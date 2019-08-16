Woman shot at east Fort Worth store; assailant fired from vehicle, authorities say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A woman was shot Friday evening at an east Fort Worth store, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and early reports suggested someone was performing CPR on her, a MedStar spokeswoman said.

The woman was shot in the 4200 block of Wilbarger Street by an assailant firing from a vehicle about 5:15 p.m., authorities said.

The address on the police log is Eastwood Food Mart.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story and will be updated.