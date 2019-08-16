Crime
Woman shot at east Fort Worth store; assailant fired from vehicle, authorities say
A woman was shot Friday evening at an east Fort Worth store, authorities said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and early reports suggested someone was performing CPR on her, a MedStar spokeswoman said.
The woman was shot in the 4200 block of Wilbarger Street by an assailant firing from a vehicle about 5:15 p.m., authorities said.
The address on the police log is Eastwood Food Mart.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
