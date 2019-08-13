Armed man killed by Fort Worth police was going through divorce, according to courts

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An armed man killed by a police officer during a domestic disturbance call has been identified as John Michael George of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Tuesday.

George, 46, was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m. Sunday at a local hospital. An official ruling on his death is pending an autopsy by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

A patrol officer who has not been identified by police officials shot George after walking into a home in east Fort Worth in response to a domestic call.

A woman and her mother met officers Sunday night outside of the home and reported a domestic disturbance.

The woman, identified in court records as Megan Katherine O’Neal, had filed for divorce from George in July, according to Tarrant County court documents.

George had no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

In the divorce petition, O’Neal said the two had stopped living together on Jan. 19 and she had sought a divorce because the marriage had “become insupportable due to discord or conflict of personalities.”

O’Neal did not have a protective order against George, and he did not have one on her, according to divorce records.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive. Police received the call shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers spoke with a woman and her mother outside of the home and determined that a domestic assault had occurred when the suspect arrived at the residence, police said.

Police had not released information on the relationship between the man and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance call. But a police call log identified the woman as George’s wife.

Officers entered the home, where they were confronted by a man who displayed a handgun, police said. Officers gave verbal commands, but the suspect did not cooperate, police said.

At some point, an officer fired because he feared for his life, police said.

Police said they would not be releasing body camera video of the shooting because the incident occurred inside a private residence and the footage is considered confidential under Texas law.

The two-year veteran officer of the Fort Worth Police Department has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.