Garland officers shoot, kill man armed with knives

Two Garland officers shot and killed a man armed with two large knives Friday night who had begun advancing toward them, police said. The officers, a 13-year veteran and 3-year veteran, have been placed on administrative leave. Star-Telegram archives

Two Garland officers shot and killed a man armed with large knives Friday night who had begun advancing toward them, police said.

The identity of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of next of kin.

The officers — a 13-year veteran and a 3-year veteran — have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

They encountered the man around 10:30 p.m. Friday when they responded to a disturbance involving a weapon in the 200 block of E. 1-30, police said. A caller had reported there was a man was in a parking lot with two machetes who was slashing tires and stabbing the hoods of cars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officers found the man carrying two large knives, police said. They reportedly shouted at the man to drop the knives but he ignored the commands and began advancing toward them with the knives still in his hands.

Both officers fired their weapons toward the man and struck him, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Garland detectives and members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.