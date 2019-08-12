Armed man shot, killed by police officer while responding to domestic disturbance call

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An armed man was shot and killed Sunday night by an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to local news reports.

The name of the man killed had not been released as of Monday morning.

No officers were injured in the shooting. While only one officer fired a weapon, two officers at the scene have been placed on standard paid administrative leave, according to KXAS-TV.

The names of the officers have not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of of Blue Ridge Drive.

Officers arrived and entered a home where they were confronted by a man who pointed a weapon, according to news reports. One officer fired because he feared for his life, according to WFAA-TV.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police had not released information on the relationship between the man and the woman.