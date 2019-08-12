Armed man shot, killed by police officer responding to domestic disturbance call

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An armed man was shot and killed Sunday night by a Fort Worth police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to police.

The name of the 46-year-old man who was killed had not been released as of Monday.

No officers or other residents were injured in the shooting.

The name of the East Division patrol officer has not been released, but police said he is a two-year veteran of the department and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive. Police received the call shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers spoke with a woman and her mother outside of the home and determined that a domestic assault had occurred when the suspect arrived at the residence, police said.

Officers entered the home, where they were confronted by a man who displayed a handgun, police said. Officers gave verbal commands, but the suspect did not cooperate, police said.

At some point, an officer fired because he feared for his life, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police had not released information on the relationship between the man and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance call. But a police call log identified the woman as the man’s wife.

Authorities continued on Monday to investigate the shooting and said the case would be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police said that body camera video would not be released because the shooting occurred inside a private residence and the footage is considered confidential under Texas law.