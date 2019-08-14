Man shot to death by Fort Worth police had been a police officer, Marine

Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

An armed man killed by a Fort Worth police officer during a domestic disturbance call was a former Tarrant County law enforcement officer who had more than 3,600 hours of training including courses on active shooters and de-escalation techniques.

John Michael George, 46, had retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his Facebook posts and public records.

George, whose wife filed for divorce in July, was shot and killed Sunday when he displayed a handgun and failed to obey the commands of Fort Worth police officers, police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive in east Fort Worth, where they found George’s wife and her mother outside of a residence, police said. Officers determined George’s wife, Megan O’Neal, had been a victim of domestic violence.

O’Neal could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

George, who was from Anaheim, California, was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 until 2015, according to his Facebook page.

In June 2015, George was a temporary jailer with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department and got his jailer license in July 2015, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records.

George attended the Tarrant College District Training Center for police officers and completed training in May 2016.

He then got his peace officer’s license and was a police officer in Mansfield, the Tarrant County Hospital District and the Tarrant Regional Water District from June 2016 until this February.

He was a jailer for four months and a police officer in Tarrant County for two years and six months, according to TCOLE documents.

In the time he was jailer and police officer, George completed 3,607 hours of training.

The training included SWAT sniper courses, interacting with drivers deaf or hard of hearing, Spanish for law enforcement, defense tactics when encountering canines, missing and exploited children, marine safety enforcement, human trafficking, and fire and life safety.

When he was a Mansfield police officer, George competed eight hours of training on active shooter response and 40 hours on mental health officer training.

At the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Academy, George took an eight-hour course on de-escalation techniques, according to TCOLE records.

George was last employed as police officer at the Tarrant Regional Water District from April 2018 until February.

“His most recently held position was TRWD patrol officer,” said Tarrant Regional Water District spokesman Chad Lorance in a Wednesday email.

Officials did not comment on why he left the TRWD in February.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Fort Worth police received the call shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers entered the home, where they were confronted by George, who displayed a handgun, police said. Officers gave verbal commands, but the suspect did not cooperate, police said.

At some point, an officer fired because he feared for his life, police said.

Police said they would not be releasing body camera video of the shooting because the incident occurred inside a private residence and the footage is considered confidential under Texas law.

The two-year veteran officer of the Fort Worth Police Department who authorities have not identified has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.

George’s wife had filed for divorce in July, according to Tarrant County court documents.

George had no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

In the divorce petition, O’Neal said the two were married on Jan. 19 and she had sought a divorce because the marriage had “become insupportable due to discord or conflict of personalities.”