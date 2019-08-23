Man steals woman’s vehicle at gunpoint in east Fort Wort, thanks her, drives off

Man with gun steals woman’s car in Fort Worth On the evening of July 31, a man approached a woman in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in east Fort Worth and pointed a gun at her, police said. He took off in the car, but it was reportedly recovered later in the same parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On the evening of July 31, a man approached a woman in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in east Fort Worth and pointed a gun at her, police said. He took off in the car, but it was reportedly recovered later in the same parking lot.

A woman had just gotten into her car early on July 31 when a man suddenly appeared pointing a silver handgun at her, demanding she get out and leave behind her keys and purse, according to Fort Worth police.

The woman left her car, police said, and the man thanked her before driving away.

And though the car was reportedly recovered later that day, the suspect is still at large.

The incident occurred around 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Metro 7000 Apartments in east Fort Worth. The man came up to the woman as she sat in her driver’s seat, about to pull the door closed, police said.

He then carried out the robbery, wielding his silver handgun.

Officers recovered the car “a short time later” in the same apartment complex parking lot, police said. But they couldn’t find the suspect.

He’s described as a young, thin black man approximately 5’5” in height.

Police released a security video of the parking lot from the early morning hours of July 31. The moment of the robbery can’t be seen, but the man is visible wandering around the parking lot, weaving in and out of cars.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4377.