Bedford man, 71, killed in Fort Worth when car crosses 3 lanes, strikes cement divider

A 71-year-old Bedford man was killed Sunday in northeast Fort Worth when his vehicle skidded across three lanes of traffic and struck a cement divider, police said.

Jerry Lynn Crawford died at 4:47 p.m. Sunday in Grapevine’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His cause of death was blunt force injuries, the medical examiner reported, and the incident was ruled an accident.

Crawford was driving a white Ford westbound near 15000 Airport Freeway in lane 3 when his car crossed three lanes of traffic, police said. The Ford struck the cement divider in the middle of the road, police said, before sliding sideways into lane 1 and rolling over.

It’s unclear why the car veered across the lanes of traffic.

There were no witnesses to the crash, police said.