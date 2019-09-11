Fort Worth
Woman in critical condition after being found in burning home by Fort Worth firefighters
Firefighters battle fire in west Fort Worth
A woman was in critical condition Wednesday morning after she was found in a burning home by firefighters, fire officials said.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
She was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
No other injuries were reported in the blaze which occurred in the 2000 block of Andrew Ave.
Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 2 a.m.
Shortly after arriving, firefighters rescued the woman and began life saving medical procedures.
A cause for the fire was under investigation.
Comments