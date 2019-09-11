Woman in critical condition after being found in burning home by Fort Worth firefighters

Firefighters battle fire in west Fort Worth Fort Worth firefighters battled a fire at the Xander Apartments in west Fort Worth on New Year's Day. Fire officials said six apartments had smoke or water damage and more than a dozen people were displaced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth firefighters battled a fire at the Xander Apartments in west Fort Worth on New Year's Day. Fire officials said six apartments had smoke or water damage and more than a dozen people were displaced.

A woman was in critical condition Wednesday morning after she was found in a burning home by firefighters, fire officials said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

She was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze which occurred in the 2000 block of Andrew Ave.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 2 a.m.

Shortly after arriving, firefighters rescued the woman and began life saving medical procedures.

A cause for the fire was under investigation.