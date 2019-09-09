Fort Worth
2 children, 2 adults injured in Fort Worth structure fire, fire officials say
Four people were injured early Monday in a structure fire on Bonnie Drive, fire officials said.
Two children and two adults who suffered minor smoke inhalation were taken to local hospitals.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze which was confined to a garage.
Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bonnie Drive.
Firefighters knocked down the flames in less than 15 minutes.
Cause for the fire was under investigation.
