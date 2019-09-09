2 children, 2 adults injured in Fort Worth structure fire, fire officials say

First responders train and respond to calls, no matter how hot it gets First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside.

Four people were injured early Monday in a structure fire on Bonnie Drive, fire officials said.

Two children and two adults who suffered minor smoke inhalation were taken to local hospitals.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze which was confined to a garage.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bonnie Drive.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in less than 15 minutes.

Cause for the fire was under investigation.