Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in east Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to 1500 Ederville Rd near Oakland Lake Park at 3:21 a.m. where a woman was found dead, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated when more information is available.