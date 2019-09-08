Cyclist dies in Arlington park after possibly hitting tree, fire officials say

Which bike lanes are safer for cyclists? Fort Worth and other cities are building bike lanes to improve traffic safety, but a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety report questions just how safe the lanes are. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth and other cities are building bike lanes to improve traffic safety, but a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety report questions just how safe the lanes are.

A cyclist died after falling off his bike and possibly hitting a tree in an Arlington park Saturday, fire officials said.

The 62-year-old man was biking in River Legacy Park when he crashed, Arlington fire official Sgt. Mike Joiner said. He may have hit a tree or other debris, causing him to have a significant injury.

Bystanders called 911 and started doing CPR on the man at about 1:45 p.m. The man was in a difficult location to reach, and fire crews had to use a specialized vehicle to get to him. Joiner said it is not uncommon for them to have to use this kind of method to reach people at River Legacy Park.

The man was unresponsive when fire crews arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity had not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as of Sunday afternoon.