Three teens charged in attempted marijuana robbery, fatal shooting in Saginaw

Three suspects were booked into jail in connection with an August marijuana-robbery killing, Saginaw police said.

Jarrius Parker, 16, and Julian Badillo, 17, attempted to rob William Smith, 18, at Smith’s home on Trinity Trail, Saginaw police said.

Parker and Badillo didn’t want to pay for the marijuana Smith was selling Aug. 11, police said. Parker and Smith had guns, and Smith fatally shot Parker, police said.

Parker, a Chisholm Trail High School student, was shot in the head and torso and died at a hospital.

Smith was sitting in the garage when Parker and Badillo walked up to him, police said.

Smith was charged with possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds.

A Tarrant County grand jury may consider indicting Smith on a murder charge, police said, but will also weigh whether the killing was justified because of Parker’s use of a gun in the robbery attempt.

Badillo was charged with aggravated robbery.

A fourth person, D’Colby Lewis, 18, was charged with failure to report a felony. Lewis was present to drive a getaway vehicle but did not take part in the robbery, police said.

Parker would have been a junior in the 2019-20 school year.