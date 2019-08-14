Chisholm Trail High student identified as teen suspect killed in attempted robbery

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old Chisholm Trail High School junior has been identified as the teen shot to death Sunday afternoon during a robbery attempt in a Saginaw neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

Jarrius DeShawn Parker was identified by officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. Sunday at a Tarrant County hospital.

Parker died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Parker would have been a junior in the 2019-2020 school year. He played football his freshman and sophomore years.

“We had our crisis counselors on campus yesterday for our staff,” said Megan Overman, a spokeswoman for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district in a Wednesday email. “They will be available on Monday when students arrive for class.”

Saginaw police believe Parker and a 17-year-old attempted to rob an 18-year-old at a home on Trinity Trail in Saginaw, and the 18-year-old resident shot Parker.

The 17-year-old fled the scene, but he was later detained and released to his parents. He faces possible charges in the case. Initially, the 17-year-old was identified as a 16-year-old, but Saginaw police now say he is not a juvenile.

“We don’t believe they knew each other,” said Saginaw Assistant Police Chief Russell Ragsdale in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday morning, referring to the 16-year-old who was killed and the 18-year-old resident.

Ragsdale declined to comment on what the teens were trying to steal.

Parker and the 18-year-old attended schools in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district, but they were not at the same high school.

Saginaw police officers responded to the shooting call at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Trinity Trail.

The 18-year-old was sitting in the garage when the two teens walked up to him, Ragsdale said.

“We had two people attempt to rob the resident,” Ragsdale said. “One of the suspects had a weapon.”

At some point, the resident, who was also armed, fired rounds at the suspect, Saginaw police said.

Saginaw police questioned the 18-year-old, but he was not arrested.

His family could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, detectives continued an investigation into the fatal shooting, interviewing witnesses.

Once the investigation is completed, the shooting will be turned over to a Tarrant County grand jury for consideration.