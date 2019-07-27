Crime
Man robs woman at gunpoint in Fort Worth, fires several shots, police say
A masked man allegedly fired several shots after robbing a woman at gunpoint in South Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police reportedly responded around 12:30 a.m. to a robbery call in the 3200 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. A woman reported a man in a mask took her money and fired gunshots as he fled the scene, police said.
Officers determined the suspect had fired several rounds, police said.
Police haven’t made any arrests in connection with the robbery.
