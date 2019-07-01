Northeast Tarrant

Teen dies after being shot multiple times by gunman, Irving police say

A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Saturday after Irving police received a call of an unconscious person, Irving police said Monday.

Authorities identified the teen as Felipe Escalante of Irving.

Irving police on Monday continued their investigation to identify a suspect.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the killing.

Irving patrol officers responded to the call shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North O’Connor Road in Irving near Irving High School.

When they arrived, Irving police found the teen dead at the scene of the shooting. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-14587. Tips also can be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

