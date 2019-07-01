Teen dies after being shot multiple times by gunman, Irving police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Saturday after Irving police received a call of an unconscious person, Irving police said Monday.

Authorities identified the teen as Felipe Escalante of Irving.

Irving police on Monday continued their investigation to identify a suspect.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the killing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Irving patrol officers responded to the call shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North O’Connor Road in Irving near Irving High School.

When they arrived, Irving police found the teen dead at the scene of the shooting. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-14587. Tips also can be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.