Teen accused in killing of Bedford girl with hammer to be examined for mental illness

A Bedford teen accused of using a hammer to kill another teen in 2017 has been ordered to be examined for mental illness or intellectual disability, according to court records.

Jordin Roache, 18, was ordered by the court last month to be examined to determine if he is competent to stand trial in the beating death of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill.

Officials with Mental Health Mental Retardation (MHMR) of Tarrant County will collect information on Roache including any information from any previous assessment of the suspect, according to Tarrant County criminal court records filed in the case.

The order was issued April 9, but no information was available Wednesday on the status of the examination.

William H. “Bill” Ray of Fort Worth, Roache’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.

An official with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office said they could not comment on the pending murder case.

Roache remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The Bedford teen was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in December 2017 after he was certified as an adult to stand trial in the case.

Roache was 16 years old when he was taken into custody in September 2017, weeks after Cargill’s body was found.

Roache is accused of killing Cargill on June 19, 2017, during an alleged $300 marijuana deal at the Oak Creek West Apartments in Bedford, where she lived with her parents, according to an arrest warrant. The apartments are near Pennington Field in Bedford.

Roache had been staying with his girlfriend at the Bedford apartment complex for two week before Cargill was killed.

A witness told Bedford police that Cargill was supposed to take part in a marijuana exchange with Roache and his brother. She was going to make marijuana “dabs,” and sell them back to Roach, according to the warrant.

Her body was found June 21, 2017 in a north Arlington landfill, two days after she went missing.

Bedford investigators on June 25, 2017, found blood on several walls and in other rooms at Roache’s girlfriend’s apartment, as well as on the head of a hammer believed to be the murder weapon, according to the warrant.

DNA evidence and cellphone records link Roache to Cargill’s slaying, the warrant states.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.