Keller ISD warns parents after report of man trying to lure student into car

The parent of a Hillwood Middle School student reported to Fort Worth police on Wednesday that a man tried to lure their child into a car, as well as grab the child, according to the Keller Independent School District. The child was reportedly able to run away. Photo courtesy

The Keller school district informed parents Wednesday of an attempted child abduction along Parkwood Hill Boulevard.

In an email to parents, the district said a parent reported to Fort Worth police on Wednesday that a man tried to lure a Hillwood Middle School student into a car about 4:15 p.m., saying that the child’s mother sent him to pick up the student.

When the child refused to get in the car, the man tried to grab the student before the student ran away, according to the district.

The car followed the student, according to the school district, but eventually stopped.

In the email, the district urged parents to talk with their children about how to safely deal with strangers. Advice included:

When approached by a stranger, run to the nearest trusted adult.

If the stranger follows, run while screaming, “Stranger Danger!”

Walk in groups to and from school or the bus stop.

Don’t accept rides without a parent’s permission.

Stick to the route agreed upon with parents and favor main roadways.

The school district asked anyone with information on the Wednesday afternoon incident to call Fort Worth police.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on the incident.