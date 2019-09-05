Fort Worth

18-year-old accused of shooting to death Fort Worth boyfriend in their home, police say

A teen accused of killing her boyfriend last month in their Fort Worth home was booked into jail Wednesday, according to jail records and police.

A’zjah Lampkin, 18, faces a charge of murder/sudden passion in the shooting death of Rytwann Montae Lee, 19, on Aug. 26 in the 5100 block of Bonnell Ave.

Police have not released any information on a motive.

Lampkin was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at about 3 p.m Wednesday.

Rytwann Montae Lee died of a rifle wound to the face at 4:34 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a house on Bonnell Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have said a man and woman were sleeping on the morning of Aug. 26 when a firearm was discharged.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 to the shooting in the 5100 block of Bonnell Avenue, More than 25 units responded to the scene, according to a police call log.

The call log also indicated the caller stated “they shot her boyfriend.”

Lampkin was in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday with bail set at $25,0000.

