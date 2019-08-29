Man, 19, dies of rifle wound in Fort Worth; death ruled a homicide

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 21 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Questions remain after a 19-year-old man died of a gunshot wound inside a west Fort Worth home on Monday in an incident ruled a homicide.

Rytwann Montae Lee died of a rifle wound to the face at 4:34 a.m. Monday at a house on Bonnell Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police on Monday said a man and woman were sleeping when a firearm was discharged, but did not say where the shot came from. When asked about the incident Thursday, police provided the same information.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. Monday to the shooting in the 5100 block of Bonnell Avenue, police said. More than 25 units responded to the scene, according to a police call log.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The call log indicates the caller stated “they shot her boyfriend.”

Police haven’t said who fired the gun.

Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman, said on Thursday “it’s still being investigated” when asked if there were any arrests or suspects in the shooting or if the gunshot came from inside or outside of the residence.