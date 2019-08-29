5 injured in Fort Worth crash with wrong-way driver suspected to be drunk

Five people were injured early Thursday morning when a driver suspected to be intoxicated went the wrong-way on I-30 in Fort Worth and caused a collision involving two other vehicles, police said. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.

Two people sustained serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening and three people had minor injuries, according to a MedStar spokesman. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on I-30 near Green Oaks Boulevard by the Ridgmar Mall, according to media reports.

The driver suspected to be drunk was heading eastbound in westbound lanes of I-30 and struck a van carrying three people head-on, police said. A semi-truck then ran into the car with the allegedly intoxicated man.

The injured individuals were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, police said. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured.

The driver who was suspected to be intoxicated was detained and transported to jail, police said.

Lanes of I-30 were closed during the investigation but are open again.