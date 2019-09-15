4-year-old killed in Fort Worth may have been shot by sibling, police say

A four-year-old child was shot and killed Sunday in Fort Worth, police said.

The first officers responded at about 11:42 a.m. for a shooting call in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive. About 16 police units were at the scene by 3:15 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital and died there. Police said the initial investigation shows the child may have been shot by a sibling.

The Crime Scene Search Unit, homicide detectives and Crimes Against Children Detectives were processing the scene and conducting interviews Sunday evening. The Fort Worth homicide unit will conduct the follow-up investigation.