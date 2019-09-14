Crime
Woman shot, child grazed by bullet in pee wee football dispute, Fort Worth police say
A woman was shot and a girl was grazed by a bullet Saturday outside an east Fort Worth elementary school, authorities said.
The woman was taken in good condition to John Peter Smith Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. She was shot in the leg, police said. The child’s injury was not life-threatening, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. at Eastern Hills Elementary, at Shelton Street and Canton Drive.
The incident started as a parent dispute at a pee wee football game, police said.
“It is believed the son of one of the parents arrived at the location armed with a handgun and began discharging the firearm,” Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.
The assailant was not in custody, Pollozani said.
