Woman shot, child grazed by bullet in pee wee football dispute, Fort Worth police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A woman was shot and a girl was grazed by a bullet Saturday outside an east Fort Worth elementary school, authorities said.

The woman was taken in good condition to John Peter Smith Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. She was shot in the leg, police said. The child’s injury was not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. at Eastern Hills Elementary, at Shelton Street and Canton Drive.

The incident started as a parent dispute at a pee wee football game, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It is believed the son of one of the parents arrived at the location armed with a handgun and began discharging the firearm,” Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

The assailant was not in custody, Pollozani said.

Return to star-telegram.com for more on this developing story.