Fort Worth
Manager of strip club shot in leg as he drove on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
A manager of a strip club was shot in the leg Monday morning as he was driving on Interstate 30, police said.
The man was shot one time and was taken to a local hospital.
Police had not determined a motive for the shooting.
Officers responded to the shooting call at Temptations Cabaret, 12291 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. shortly after 4 a.m.
The manager told police he was driving down the highway exiting onto Linkcrest Drive when he was shot by an unidentified person driving in another vehicle.
The victim drove back to the club where he called 911 for help.
No one has been arrested.
