Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in Arlington collision with car

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a man who died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in Arlington.

Jonathan Arevalo Ugalde, 29, died of blunt-force trauma to his head, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Arevalo Ugalde was westbound on East Division Street at about 4 p.m. Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a sedan whose driver was turning north on Watson Road, police said. The sedan had been driving east on Division Street before the turn.

Arevalo Ugalde was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were two people in the sedan, and neither was injured, police said.