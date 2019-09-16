After back-to-back fake gun incidents, Arlington police chief again calls for stricter laws

Arlington police shoot assault suspect after standoff Arlington police fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun at officers after a standoff in a DFW neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington police fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun at officers after a standoff in a DFW neighborhood.

A student at Lamar High School in Arlington took a fake gun to school Monday, Arlington police said.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted that a student overheard a peer saying they had a weapon in their backpack. Police responded to the school at about 2:30 p.m. and found the student and a replica handgun.

“Replica imitation firearms have no place in our schools... period! We need to bolster our laws on fake guns,” Johnson tweeted.

On Saturday night, Arlington police shot and killed a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers, according to police. Officers thought the BB gun was a real handgun.

Johnson has called attention to the problem with fake guns before.

In November, Johnson tweeted about the problem after a 21-year-old pointed a replica gun at officers at The Parks Mall at Arlington and was shot by police.

A student overhead another student saying they had a firearm in a backpack at Lamar High School today. @ArlingtonPD officers located the suspect who is 15-years of age. Replica imitation firearms have no place in our schools... period! We need to bolster our laws on fake guns. pic.twitter.com/cIBQf8UTVl — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) September 16, 2019

“Replica imitation firearms/BB guns have no place in society when used in criminal endeavors. There is no training that would allow officers to distinguish between what’s real and what’s fake in a matter of seconds,” Johnson tweeted after the incident.

At that time, Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said the department was urging new legislation to eliminate fake guns in public spaces.

Johnson also said a replica BB gun was found in a 15-year-old’s car in June.

“Looks like an AK-47- It’s heavy, it’s metal, & looks like the real thing,” he said in a tweet. “No reason for a replica Airsoft to look like this!”

In May 2016, Johnson tweeted about a 16-year-old that police say dropped a fake gun during a robbery.

“Still dealing w/fake guns,” he tweeted.

This was taken off our streets inside a stolen car.



Looks like an AK-47- It’s heavy, it’s metal, & looks like the real thing.



Guess what? It’s an Airsoft replica gun that a 15-year old teen was carrying in the stolen car.



No reason for a replica Airsoft to look like this! pic.twitter.com/4L0uCA4xpN — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) June 15, 2019