‘We knew exactly what to do.’ Students describe shooting in Timberview High School

Catherine Esquivel, left, says active shooter training kicked in after a shooting at Timberview High School on Wednesday. She’s shown here with her mother Linda Esquivel. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Catherine Esquivel texted her mom when she heard gunshots at her school Wednesday morning. “I love you,” she told her.

Esquivel, 16, was in a classroom near where a fight broke out before a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

“We heard the fights going on, and we’re like, ‘What’s going on in there,’ and we realized it was people fighting,” she said. “The teacher opened the door to take a peek, and that’s when we heard the gunshots and went into hiding.

“She didn’t tell us what to do - we knew exactly what to do from the drills we have always done. And she put tables in front of the door and hid.”

Esquivel said she “texted my mom and said I love her and my siblings and everything. And told her what was going on. “

Esquivel spoke about what happened after she was reunited with her mother Linda Esquivel at the Mansfield school district’s Center for Performing Arts.

As events unfolded, Catherine Esquivel said, she just hoped she would make it home safely and be able to share her experience with others. “I can be the person who says, ‘It’s going to be OK, you just have to be strong.’”

Timothy Simpkins, 18, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and is facing charges of aggravated assault, police said. He turned himself in, accompanied by an attorney, at 1:30 p.m. Police said one student and one adult were shot and another student was grazed by a bullet. An adult fell and suffered minor injuries., police said.

Shooting interrupts test

Sean Larry said he was taking a test when an announcement came over the intercom about a lock down. “We thought it was a drill,” he said. “We were talking and stuff. Then we heard gunshots throughout the hallway. Everybody got scared, and the teacher told us to stay calm.”

Larry said he is friends with Simpkins and the student who was shot. “Those two used to be friends but aren’t anymore,” he said.

Of the student who was shot, Larry said, “I just know he’s a good friend, he’s always the life of the party.”

Larry said he feels like the school has a safe environment, “but the stuff that happened today - it’s getting real.”

Larry’s mother LaShanda Larry said parents rallied together after the shooting and texted each other when they couldn’t get in touch with their children. “We believe Timberview is a good school,” she said.

Dylan Jones, 16, said he was talking to Simpkins about 10 minutes before the shooting.

A discussion with the shooter

Dylan and a group of students were talking during first period and planned to skip the next period and get burgers, he said. They invited Simpkins, Dylan said, but he said no, and the group decided not to go. Simpkins did not seem angry, Dylan said, and there was no indication that the 18-year-old was planning to fight anyone.

“I don’t think none of this was planned,” Dylan said.

Dylan talked to Simpkins at about 8:55 am, after first period. During second period, he was on the other side of the school from where the shooting happened.

“We were gonna get burgers, if he had said yes to the burgers this wouldn’t have happened,” Dylan said.

Dylan’s brother picked him up outside of the Performing Arts Center at about 1:30 pm. Dylan said he waited in his classroom for about two hours before they loaded them onto buses.

He described Simpkins as “weird kind of” but OK to talk to. He said the two are not friends.