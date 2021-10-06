Classroom video captures fight that led to shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School

Parents were instructed to wait in a designated area at Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday after an active shooting incident at the school. Mansfield ISD said the situation was under control. Multiple people were injured. yyossifor@startelegram.com

Video captured the fight that led to a shooting Wednesday at Mansfield Timberview High School. Police are searching for a suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins.

Simpkins, who is a student, fired shots in a classroom after being involved in a fight with another student, police said. Video of the fight has been posted by other students on social media. Police said two students were shot and a third had unspecified injuries.

Here’s the who and why. pic.twitter.com/8yWjgW4k1c — Bob Vagene (@Bob12Vagene) October 6, 2021

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said the shooting was not “a random act of violence. This is not somebody attacking our schools. We believe this was a student who got into a fight a drew a weapon.”

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021