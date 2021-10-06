Here’s what Texas Governor Greg Abbott said about shooting at Timberview High School

Parents were instructed to wait in a designated area at Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday after an active shooting incident at the school yyossifor@startelegram.com

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pledged state assistance for Arlington following a shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield school district.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to the mayor in Arlington, Texas and to talk to Director Steve McCraw, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety, to make sure that the state of Texas is using the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as any and all other tools to assist Arlington and the surrounding communities, all of which have law enforcement fully engaged in this process,” Abbott said at the start of a news conference in Mission, Texas.

Four people were injured after a student opened fire during a fight in a classroom, police said. Two students were shot and a third had unspecified injuries, according to Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. They are at a hospital for their injuries. An adult who fell and experienced minor injuries declined treatment, he said.

Abbott said the suspect was illegally in possession of a gun. Under Texas law, you must be at least 21 to carry a handgun with or without a license. Details of what type of firearm was used and how the suspect came to be in possession of it have not been released.

“The shooter, under Texas law, it is illegal for the shooter to either possess or to have purchased the gun that was used in this crime,” Abbott said, later adding: “Very importantly with regard to the school shooting that took place today, as well as with really any school shooting that I’m aware of, the gun that was possessed by the shooter was possessed illegally.”

“There was a shooting that took place in a high school, located in Arlington, Texas. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to the mayor in Arlington, Texas and to talk to Director Steve McCraw, the director of Texas Department of Public Safety, to make sure that the state of Texas is using the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as any and all other tools to assist Arlington and the surrounding communities, all of which have law enforcement fully engaged in this process.

Let me just give you the latest update that I have right now, knowing that facts are changing on the ground as we speak. According to director McCraw, the school is safe and secure the shooter has been identified, and there is a search for the shooter. We know the shooter’s car. We feel confident that the shooter will be located very, very soon.

The shooter, under Texas law, it is illegal for the shooter to either possess or to have purchased the gun that was used in this crime. What I understand, just very briefly, is that a fight broke out inside the school and the shooter pulled out the gun that he had illegally and shot several people. We are still awaiting word about exactly how many people were shot. I don’t have any information about any loss of life, but it would be completely premature to make any comment whatsoever about the lives of anyone.

What we can say, obviously, is this, and that is we grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted.”