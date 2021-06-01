3 people found shot dead in murder-suicide at west Fort Worth apartment, police say

Three people were found shot to death in a west Fort Worth apartment early Tuesday in what police called a murder-suicide.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims, their ages or the relationship between them, but police called the killings domestic-related.

Fort Worth police responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Westland Estates Apartments in the 2900 block of Jonah Drive.

When they went inside of the apartment, officers discovered the bodies of three people. The victims had apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units responded to the scene and are investigating.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details.

A neighbor told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that two young children ran out of the apartment where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.