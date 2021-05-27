Domestic disturbance leads to shooting after man hits woman with car in Fort Worth

Two people were in the hospital, one critical and one stable, after a domestic disturbance led to a shooting in Fort Worth on Thursday morning, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email.

Both people were stable and expected to survive, police said later Thursday morning.

The incident started as a domestic disturbance, police said. A man and his girlfriend were fighting in the street in the 3800 block of Frazier Avenue around 7 a.m. When the man got in a car and started to drive away, he hit the woman.

Police said the woman’s 17-year-old son then came out of the house and shot the boyfriend once. The teen was taken into custody.

Officers also found several narcotics at the scene but said it’s unclear who they belong to, according to police.