Gunman arrested after 3 police officers shot in hourslong Flower Mound standoff

An hourslong police standoff that left three officers injured in Flower Mound ended at 5:32 a.m. Thursday as FBI SWAT officers took a suspect into custody, according to a news release.

Police said a suicidal man shot the three SWAT-trained officers Wednesday night when they were attempting to enter the home for a welfare check. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive in Flower Mound.

Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel said in a news conference Thursday morning all three officers who were hit were released from the hospital.

One officer treated at the scene was hit in a ballistic vest and taken to a hospital afterward to be checked out. Another was transported to the hospital after a bullet hit a ballistics shield he was carrying, shattering the glass and sending bullet fragments flying, and the third was grazed by a round.

Officers returned fire, but the suspect was not hit.

Police first responded around 7 p.m. to a call from the man’s wife saying he was suicidal. She left her home and went to a neighbor’s house to make the call, police said.

Kancel said the man fired on police about an hour later, initiating an about 10-hour standoff in which tear gas was used to try to “encourage the man to leave the residence” as more Flower Mound officers and Lewisville SWAT were called to the scene.

Police also used an armored vehicle to evacuate neighbors, since the incident did involve gunfire, police said.

Police used drones to monitor the situation and at one point attempted to send a robotic unit into the house to find the man and ascertain his condition, Kancel said. They did not know if he had been hit when officers returned fire or where exactly he was in the house, but the man fired on the robot as it neared the front door.

An FBI SWAT team later arrived to take control of the scene, firing tear gas into the home and breaching the residence, Kancel said.

At that point, the man exited the home with his hands in the air and surrendered to FBI SWAT “without incident,” Kancel said.

The man has been transported to the Flower Mound jail and his name will be released when booking is complete, Kancel said.

Police were called to the residence in 2017 for an unknown incident in which the residents handed over their guns and a detective spent months trying to direct them to resources to help them with whatever problems they were having, police said.

The residents did not accept any help offered and the guns were returned in April 2019, police said.

Police said they do not know what prompted this incident.

The department is not releasing any charges the man may face at this time, but said they will do so when those charges are filed. They have not released the names of the officers who were injured.

Kancel said he is proud of the way his officers reacted during the incident. “They responded with patience and professionalism and took care of each other in this situation.”