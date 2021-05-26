Several victims reported dead, wounded in shooting at Arlington apartments, police say

Arlington police are on the scene of a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex where several people are dead.

Preliminary information is that three people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition in the incident at the Windsprint Apartments, 2305 Windsprint Way, in east Arlington.

Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook said, “We do have confirmed deaths at the location.”

Officers were called to the apartments about 5 a.m.

Arlington police did not immediately release any other details but will brief media at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.