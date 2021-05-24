Fort Worth police investigate homicide after one victim killed in north side shooting

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon at 2420 NE 28th St. EB.

A call came in about 2:05 p.m. from Pro Hair & Nails, reporting that a male victim had been shot, according to a police call log.

A police spokesman said the victim was pronounced dead, and homicide detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after the family is notified.