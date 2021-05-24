Crime

Fort Worth police investigate homicide after one victim killed in north side shooting

Star-Telegram staff

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon at 2420 NE 28th St. EB.

A call came in about 2:05 p.m. from Pro Hair & Nails, reporting that a male victim had been shot, according to a police call log.

A police spokesman said the victim was pronounced dead, and homicide detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after the family is notified.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service