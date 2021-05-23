Crime

Fort Worth police looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian early Saturday morning

Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Fort Worth just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses described a gray or silver hatchback that struck 38-year-old Melody Powell as she was walking on the eastbound shoulder of the 13700 block of State Highway 183, according to police.

Police said the driver did not stop to render aid and left the scene.

Powell was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries around 4 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking the public to share any information they may have about the hit-and-run driver.

