Local

Three dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Denton; U.S. 380 shut down near Rockhill Road

A portion of U.S. Highway 380 in Denton is closed after local police announced on Twitter that there had been a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles.

Three people were killed in the accident in the westbound lanes near Rockhill Road, causing the highway to be shut down in that area, KXAS-TV reported.

Police said that westbound traffic is shut down at U.S. 380 and Fishtrap Road, and eastbound traffic is shut down at the intersection with Mayhill Road. Several agencies responded to help with traffic control.

The incident happened around noon Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service