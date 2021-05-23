Three dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Denton; U.S. 380 shut down near Rockhill Road

A portion of U.S. Highway 380 in Denton is closed after local police announced on Twitter that there had been a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles.

Three people were killed in the accident in the westbound lanes near Rockhill Road, causing the highway to be shut down in that area, KXAS-TV reported.

Police said that westbound traffic is shut down at U.S. 380 and Fishtrap Road, and eastbound traffic is shut down at the intersection with Mayhill Road. Several agencies responded to help with traffic control.

The incident happened around noon Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.