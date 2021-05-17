3 accused in Carrollton murder targeted home because of marijuana sale, police say

Three people were in custody Monday in the Denton County Jail and accused in a December murder in Carrollton during a robbery involving marijuana.

Carrollton police arrested 23-year-old Roman Casas of McKinney and 31-year-old Marquell Davis and 27-year-old Briana Orikpete, both of Dallas.

The three face murder charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Diego Martinez of Irving.

The fatal shooting occurred on Dec. 23 at a home in the 4300 block of Onyx Drive in Carrollton.

Martinez was shot and killed in the garage of a friend’s home, according to Carrollton police.

Carrollton detectives believe the suspects had targeted the home for a robbery because Martinez’s friend had advertised marijuana for sale just hours before the killing.

The suspects were in the Denton County Jail on $1 million bond each.