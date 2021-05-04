Woman faces murder charge after killing another woman in fight at Garland apartment

A fight between two women in a Garland apartment over the weekend left one dead and the other in jail facing a murder charge, Garland police said.

Officials with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office are trying to determine the cause of death for 57-year-old Lorita Batiste, who lived in the apartment.

Batiste died Saturday at a local hospital.

Garland police arrested 33-year-old Trametria Baldwin of Dallas on Saturday after police arrived on the scene and observed that she appeared to have been involved in a fight.

Baldwin was in the Garland Detention Center on Tuesday with bond set at $500,000.

Garland police and firefighters responded to a medical call at an apartment just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of La Prada Drive in Garland.

Investigators determined that Batiste lived in the apartment and Baldwin was visiting.

At some point, an argument erupted between Batiste and Baldwin which led to a fight, police said.

Detectives believe Baldwin killed Batiste during the fight.

Garland police did not release any details on what started the argument.