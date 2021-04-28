Dallas police apprehend suspect in Denton shooting; victim in critical condition

Dallas police apprehended a suspect in a Denton shooting Wednesday that left a victim in critical condition, according to the Denton Police Department.
The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of I-35E and McCormick Street in Denton.
Police initially asked anybody in the area to stay indoors until Dallas police found the suspect, who had left Denton in a ride share vehicle. The end point of the ride was Dallas and Denton Police tracked the vehicle as it traveled into Dallas, Denton Police said.
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
Comments