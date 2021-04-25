Arlington

Arlington police looking for information in Saturday night homicide

Arlington police are looking for information on a Saturday night shooting and homicide.
Arlington police are looking for information on a Saturday night shooting and homicide. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot and killed in the 4900 block of Long Beach Drive in Arlington Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting at 8:09 p.m. Saturday to find the man dead, according to a tweet from Arlington police.

Another man who was shot was found in Kennedale, according to the tweet. He is expected to survive.

Arlington police are asking for anybody with information to contact Detective Williams at 817-459-5312 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
