Arlington police looking for information in Saturday night homicide

Arlington police are looking for information on a Saturday night shooting and homicide. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot and killed in the 4900 block of Long Beach Drive in Arlington Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting at 8:09 p.m. Saturday to find the man dead, according to a tweet from Arlington police.

Another man who was shot was found in Kennedale, according to the tweet. He is expected to survive.

Arlington police are asking for anybody with information to contact Detective Williams at 817-459-5312 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).