Two people arrested after White Settlement police find drugs, stolen gun in search

White Settlement police on March 26 found four handguns, several bags of illegal substances and prescription medications, and $700 in cash during a warrant search of a residence, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The search resulted in two arrests at the residence on the 8200 block of Hanon Drive in White Settlement.

The search turned up 80 grams of methamphetamine, a “small amount of marijuana,” one semi-automatic handgun and three revolvers. One of the handguns was stolen but police did not specify which one.

Police have not released the names of those arrested or any charges.