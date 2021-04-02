Crime

Two people arrested after White Settlement police find drugs, stolen gun in search

White Settlement police on March 26 found four handguns, several bags of illegal substances and prescription medications, and $700 in cash during a warrant search of a residence, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The search resulted in two arrests at the residence on the 8200 block of Hanon Drive in White Settlement.

The search turned up 80 grams of methamphetamine, a “small amount of marijuana,” one semi-automatic handgun and three revolvers. One of the handguns was stolen but police did not specify which one.

Police have not released the names of those arrested or any charges.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
