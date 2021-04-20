Crime

Fort Worth police ask for help to find driver who killed 22-year-old man on I-35

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 22-year-old man in Fort Worth, according to a news release.

Michel Wayne Medina Jr. died about 4 a.m. Sunday after Fort Worth police say an unknown vehicle struck him in the 1100 block of South Freeway/Interstate 35 and left the area with stopping. Medina was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic, according to the release.

Police said they do not have any descriptions of the vehicle to share and are hoping the public may have information.

Anybody with information should call 817-392-4885

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
